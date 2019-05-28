The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Ramp S is closed, as of 7 a.m. May 28, through 5 p.m. Oct. 12, s part of the on-going Road A/Route 7 improvements project.

The closure of the ramp is necessary for the improvements, including excavation for stormwater pond; relocation of high mast lighting and cantilever sign structure; wall construction; and placement of embankment.

The detour route from Center Boulevard will turn right on Road A westbound and right to Route 1 northbound. From Fashion Center, motorists will go straight on Road A westbound, turn left for Route 1 southbound, exit onto Route 273, turn left on Route 273 eastbound and left on Route 1 northbound.