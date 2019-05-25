The Smyrna Farmers Market, organized by Asbury United Methodist Church, opens for the season today, Saturday, May 25, on Glenwood Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is located in the vacant lot next to Glenwood Cemetery, across from American Legion Post 14.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Saturday through October 19.

"We have several vendors this year so far," said Chuck McGowan, one of the market organizers. "We have local fruit and vegetables, local meat producers and artisans."

Spaces are available.

Farmers and vendors interested in participating can contact the church on Facebook @asburychurchfarmersmarket or email asburychurchfarmersmarket@gmail.com or call the church office, (302) 653-8415.

Proceeds from fees for spaces benefit various church-related functions, McGowan said.