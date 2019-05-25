Only 1.5 feet of water at low tide

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section advises boaters traveling in the Inland Bays over Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer to be alert when navigating in Baker’s Channel.

The channel extends from Rehoboth Bay to Indian River Bay, around the eastern side of the island known as Lynch’s Thicket (or Raccoon Thicket), near Massey's Landing in Long Neck.

The entrance to Baker’s Channel, in Rehoboth Bay, between Channel Marker 1 and the gate at Markers 3 and 4, is very shallow at low tide. There is only about 1.5 feet of water at low tide for boaters to navigate.

This portion of Baker’s Channel is scheduled to be dredged later this year as part of the Massey’s Ditch maintenance dredging project.