AAA Mid-Atlantic says that holiday traffic in Delaware will be about 3.7 percent higher this weekend over last year.

Today and Friday will be heavy traffic times on the roads as more than 105,000 residents will hit the road for the official start to the summer travel season, according to numbers projected by AAA Mid-Atlantic.

“After a long winter and soggy spring, locals are ready to pack up the car to enjoy a getaway to enjoy sun, sand and the start the summer travel season,” said Ken Grant, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

More than 118,000 residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. Of those, 90 percent, or 108,000, will be going by auto.

The holiday travel period is defined as today through Monday.

The total number of Delaware travelers represents a 3.8 percent increase over last year, while the number of people traveling by auto represents a 3.7 percent increase.

Air travel is higher this year as well, AAA says. More than 9,000 state residents plan to fly to their destination, representing a 5.1 percent increase from last year.

Nationwide, AAA projects 42.75 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a 3.6 percent increase last year and the highest travel volume since 2005. Of those, 37.6 million travelers will be driving to their holiday weekend destination.

For drivers, what they pay at the pump is less than what they paid last Memorial Day weekend. The average price of a gallon of gas in Delaware this week was $2.65, down from the $2.94 average price of last year.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is 11 cents less than last year.