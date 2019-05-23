Michael Capriglione pleaded guilty to official misconduct which is a class "A" misdemeanor and to careless driving, according to a press release from the Delaware Department of Justice.

Michael Capriglione, former Newport police chief, was ordered to surrender his police certification and sentenced to probation by a Kent County Superior Court judge today.

In May 2018, Capriglione struck another car in the parking lot of Newport police headquarters, while driving a departmental vehicle.

He later ordered the deletion of surveillance video that showed the collision, the Department of Justice said.

Capriglione was sentenced to one year of probation with a second year of probation that will be discharged upon completion of $8,639.07 restitution to the Town of Newport and a $75 fine.

He also must surrender his Delaware Council on police training certification.

Deputy Attorney General Sonia Augusthy, director of the DOJ Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust, prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Delaware State Police and Chief Investigator Frank Robinson, on behalf of the DOJ.