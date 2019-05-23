Sen. Tom Carper released a statement after President Donald Trump abandoned discussions with Democratic Congressional leaders on major infrastructure legislation.

“Three weeks ago, I joined Democratic Congressional leaders for a meeting with the president at the White House to discuss infrastructure. In that meeting, there was broad agreement among all parties that a big and bold $2 trillion infrastructure package is needed to repair and rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. After that meeting, we agreed to reconvene to hear the president’s ideas on how to pay for this $2 trillion package,” said Carper.

“Unfortunately, the president has sent clear signals in recent days that he is not serious about finding revenue sources for a $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Facing the risk of alienating his political base, the president was eager to embrace any excuse that would allow him to avoid taking a principled stand on infrastructure funding,” said Carper.

“Not too long ago, the idea that ‘things worth having are worth paying for’ was touted as a conservative principle. The president made clear that is not the case today. A big and bold $2 trillion infrastructure plan is possible, but if and only if there is an earnest, bipartisan conversation and political courage from the president about how to pay for it. Given the growing infrastructure needs of our country, it is a shame that the president is so eager and willing to stand in the way of progress. The Environment and Public Works Committee on which I serve deals with infrastructure issues every day, the need is significant, and there ought to be resolve to roll up our sleeves and find the funds to do the things we need to do to improve our country,” said Carper.