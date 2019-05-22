An estimated 40,000 portable speakers are being recalled because they could possibly explode.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says hydrogen gas could leak from the ION speakers while the battery is charging, causing the speaker to burst.

ION has, according to the safety commission, received five reports so far about exploding speakers. In four of those incidents, property other than the speaker itself was damaged.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The recalled speakers were sold from 2016 to 2019 at a variety of retailers under four separate brand names: Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, Keystone and Sports Express.

Speakers included in the recall have the following UPC numbers:

Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow — 0812715018078, 0812715018528, 0812715019976 and 0812715019969Keystone — 0812715018139Sports Express — 0812715010911

If you have the recalled speakers, file a claim at ionaudio.com/recall to obtain a refund in the form of an electronic gift card. For more information on the recall, contact ION at (833) 682-0371.