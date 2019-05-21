TeenSHARP junior Elijah Jones was named the 2019 Princeton Prize in Race Relations Award winner for the Philadelphia region.

Jones, a Wilmington native who attends The Tatnall School, is one of 28 high school students from around the U.S. who were named recipients of the 2019 Princeton Prize in Race Relations.

The Princeton Prize in Race Relations program identifies and recognizes high school-age students who engage and challenge their schools or communities to advance racial equity to promote respect and understanding among all people.

Jones was nominated by his TeenSHARP pre-college adviser Anthony Phillips.

Jones joined TeenSHARP as a freshman in 2016. As a TeenSHARP student, he receives college advising, leadership development and academic preparation in college-level courses focused on race and social justice during TeenSHARP’s Saturday sessions.

Jones is a junior class officer and is co-president of the school’s Black Student Union. He has given a TEDx talk to raise awareness about the importance of diversity in 21st-century education and has been published in The News Journal, stressing the need for diversity in his private school.

He also co-authored a report with his peers in the DelawareCAN Youth Advocacy Council about the need for more teacher diversity in Delaware’s public education system and discussed the report findings with Gov. John Carney. Jones regularly attends conferences on diversity, inclusion, and how to deal with issues of racism.

The Princeton Prize includes a $1,000 cash award; an invitation to an all-expenses-paid trip to Princeton University to attend the Princeton Prize National Symposium on Race; and recognition by the regional committee at the official local ceremony.

Jones was honored along with his fellow award winners during the annual Princeton Prize National Symposium on Race held on the Princeton University campus in April and was then recognized at the regional ceremony on May 16 in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

TeenSHARP junior Whitney Grinnage-Cassidy was also recognized during the May 16 ceremony as a recipient of a Certificate of Accomplishment for her work to improve race relations.