Students from across the state took home honors May 15 in a student driving competition.

The annual event, a partnership between the Delaware Department of Education and the Delaware Driver and Safety Education Association, included written and road components.

First-place winners take home $1,500 scholarships, and the nine runners-up each win $500 scholarships.

Sponsors for the event are Dover International Speedway, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Gift of Life, AT&T and AAA.

Winners were, from first- to 10th-place: Austin Turner, Dover High School; Matt Puppio, Archmere Academy; Zach McClements, Caesar Rodney High School; Troy Bishop, Polytech High School; Evan Davis, Sussex Technical High School; Sabina Carbaugh Dover High School; David Cardenas, Woodbridge High School; Evan Short, Laurel High School; Caitlyn Brentlinger, Caravel Academy; and Paul Akers, Middletown High School.

Large school winners were Dover High School, Polytech High School, Sussex Technical High School, Middletown High School, Caesar Rodney High School, Seaford High School, Woodbridge High School, McKean High School, Newark Charter High School and Cape Henlopen High School.

Small school winners were St. Elizabeth School, Archmere Academy, Laurel High School, A.I. Dupont High School, Salesianum School, Caravel Academy, First State Military Academy, Milford High School, St. Georges Technical High School, Conrad Schools of Science and Lake Forest High School.