The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware held its annual Volunteer Awards Dinner on May 2 to recognize volunteers.

The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware serves families with seriously ill children by enabling access to medical care and providing a place that offers comfort, hope and togetherness.

The dinner recognizes those volunteers who have reached milestones or have demonstrated a dedication to volunteering that exhibits a dedication to the mission and vision of the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware. The Ronald McDonald House of Delaware has more than 450 active volunteers, including adult individuals, students and community groups.

Milestone Awards were given across several categories including:

— 400 Hours: Pat Wilcox.

— 1,000 Hours: Rita Blanchard, Judy Del Ferro, Sally Forrest, Tom Johns and Marilyn Kmetz.

— Five years: Carmen Covelli, Laura Crouse, Jennifer Derouiche, Don Doto, Cal Fastuca, John Murray, Isaac Niekamp, Maribel Martinez, Gretchen Parisi, Mona Patnaik, Sandra Pietrzak, Stephanie Saunders and Anne Zeigler.

— 10 Years: Dave Baumberger, Elaine Becker, Char Calabro, Dick Calabro, Mary Lou Hawkins, Tom Johns, Pat McIntyre, Lois Moser, Jack Potts and Mary Prosceno.

— 15 Years: Ron Bitner, Karen Durnan, Lynn Evancho and Gretchen Fitzgerald.

— 20 years: Carol Yetter, Marsh Uebler, Shirley Simpson, Chris Jarrell and Jean Kunkle.

— 25 years: Ellie O’Donnell.

Special Awards were given in eight categories, including:

— Heart of the Community Award, which recognizes a group of volunteers from the community that has given dedication of time and care to the House on a continuing basis: Breakthru Beverage.

— Jefferson Awards, which encourage and honor individuals for their achievements and contributions through public service. The House gives local Jefferson awards to volunteers that have demonstrated extraordinary efforts in time, spirit and commitment to the House: BJ Jensen, Melissa Robinson, Mary Short, Elayne Tomb and Friends of Mark and Jude Anne.

— President’s Volunteer Service Award, which honors those who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service: Order of the Eastern Star.

— President’s Youth Award: Jacquelyn Janocha.

— Big Shoes to Fill Award, for which a room is adopted in honor of the recipient, given to a volunteer who, through contributions through volunteer service, has left an indelible mark on the House: Duane Eaton.

— Weekend Warrior Award, which recognizes a volunteer who spends part of their weekend at the Ronald McDonald House contribute to making the House warm, welcoming, and comforting, no matter what day of the week a family arrives: Dave Franson.

— Golden Pineapple Award. The pineapple is recognized as a traditional symbol of welcome. The volunteers receiving the golden pineapple award demonstrate service that embodies the spirit of those intangible assets we appreciate in a home: warmth, welcome, friendship and hospitality. Through their actions in service, they are accommodating, open-minded, compassionate and flexible, and treat everyone as special: Kevin and Claire Wilson, Tom Johns and Dave Franson.

— Top Teen, which recognizes the most volunteer hours given by a high school student volunteer to The House in a calendar year: Jacquelyn Janocha.

— Top 15 Volunteers, which honors the most volunteer hours given by individuals at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware: Dan Szymanski, Dave Franson, Chuck Harris, Ruth Fulmer, Suzanne DeWees, Sally Caliendo, Fran Strollo, Kevin Wilson, Toni Roberts, Andrea Malinowski, Carol Illingworth, Jack Woodall, Carol Yetter, Mary Hirt and Nancy Dietrich.

— Top Ronald McDonald Family Room Volunteers, recognizes the most volunteer hours given by individuals at Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, located within area hospitals. For Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children: Sandra Snyder, Dorothy Russell and Marianne Grieco. For Christiana Hospital: Carol Dillon, Elayne Tomb and Gretchen Fitzgerald.

For more, visit rmhde.org.