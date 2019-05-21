The Health Resources and Services Administration within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced its second installment of Rural Communities Opioid Response Program-planning grants.

The Executive Office of the Governor of Delaware in Dover received $200,000 for one year to support the Donald Trump administration’s commitment to end the opioid crisis.

The grant awards go toward developing local stakeholder partnerships, conducting needs assessments, and developing plans to implement and sustain substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, prevention, treatment and recovery interventions.

“RCORP-Planning is part of a multi-year initiative by HRSA to support treatment for and prevention of SUD/OUD,” said HRSA Administrator George Sigounas. “The goal is to reduce the morbidity and mortality of the diseases in high-risk rural communities.”

The purpose of the funding is to address disparities that plague rural communities attempting to eradicate substance use disorder.

“Rural communities continue to face several challenges in accessing SUD/OUD prevention, treatment, and recovery services,” said Associate Administrator for the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Tom Morris. “Over half of rural counties nationwide lack a provider who is waivered to prescribe buprenorphine,” a medication used in combination with therapy to help people reduce or quit their use of opiates.

Rural communities also face workforce shortages, geographic barriers, limited treatment infrastructure and stigma associated with SUD/OUD.

For more, visit hrsa.gov/rural-health/rcorp/planning/awards and hrsa.gov/opioids.