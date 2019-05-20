The 21st annual Bike & Hike & Brews series is set to begin from 5 to 8 p.m. June 5 at Hagley Museum & Library, 200 Hagley Creek Road, Wilmington.

The series has grown to add “Brews” in recent years with presenting sponsor Dogfish Head Beer.

Every Wednesday from June to August, participants can bike, hike, jog or walk a 3-mile path and finish with the purchase of one of Dogfish Head’s three craft beer offerings; two favorites and a new addition — SeaQuench Ale; Namaste White, with a little bit of spice; and new Slightly Mighty, with “tropical notes of pineapple, coconut, mango and citrus.”

Attendees will also be able to try Hockessin’s Woodside Farm Creamery treats during Bike & Hike & Brews, including the Motor Oil variety — coffee ice cream with a green caramel and fudge swirl inspired by Hagley’s annual Car Show.

Participants are encouraged to explore parts of the 235-acre property not usually open to visitors on a path from Hagley’s Visitor Center to the first du Pont home and back.

Participants can enjoy their picnic meal or purchase food from Hagley’s Belin House Café, operated by the Wandering Chef, known for its dumplings with Chef Mike’s sauces, slaws and custom salsas.

The last Wednesday of the month will be Hagley’s Dog Days of Summer. Attendees can bring a leashed dog June 26, July 31 and Aug. 28. Bags for waste removal are required.

Admission to all Bike & Hikes & Brews is $3; Hagley members and children younger than 5 are free. Participants can also purchase a bundle of 10 tickets in advance for a $5 savings. All Bike & Hike & Brews are weather-permitting, with updates posted on hagley.org and Hagley’s Facebook page.

For tickets and more, visit hagley.org/bike.