Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis volunteered to teach third- and fourth-grade students at W.B. Simpson Elementary School a lesson on economics and personal finance April 11.

Mandi Christensen, a fourth-grade English language arts teacher at W.B. Simpson Elementary signed her class up for "Teach Children to Save Day" as a supplement to their current economics unit in social studies. This is a free program through the Center for Economic Education & Entrepreneurship at the University of Delaware.