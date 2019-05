Delaware State Police are investigating the three-vehicle collision that happened at about 10:17 a.m.

Because of a collision, I-495 southbound is closed just south of Philadelphia Pike in Claymont.

All traffic from I-495 is being diverted to I-95.

The investigation is in the early stages, and more details will be released as they become available, police said.