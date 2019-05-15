53-year-old William R. Parlier, of Delmar, charged

UPDATE: A Sussex County Grand Jury indicted William R. Parlier, of Delmar, on May 6 on charges of racketeering, home improvement fraud, theft, and carrying on a specific occupation without a license.

Parlier is accused of defrauding three people, between April 2018 and February 2019, by taking payments for home improvements but never substantially completing the work. Two of the alleged victims are elderly women, ages 69 and 71. Parlier allegedly solicited several victims at the Lowe's store in Seaford.

The investigation and prosecution are being handled by the Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Unit and Delaware State Police Troop 4’s Financial Crimes Unit. Anyone who believes that they may have been victimized by Parlier or has related information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Justice, Delaware State Police, at (302) 752-3806.

February 17, 2019: Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man on multiple counts of home improvement fraud.

The investigation began in September. Troopers took a report of a home improvement fraud from a 72-year-old woman who met 53-year-old William R. Parlier at Lowe's in Seaford. Parlier indicated he was a contractor and made an agreement with the woman. Over the next two months, the victim paid Parlier over $6,000 to be put toward labor and materials. Parlier never completed any of the home improvements that were agreed upon.

On February 14, 2019, troopers took a second report of home improvement fraud involving Parlier. In this case, a 57-year-old man also paid Parlier over $6,000 for home improvements that were never completed.

On February 16, 2019, Troopers located Parlier in the Cool Branch development doing construction on a residence. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of home improvement fraud by false pretense, two counts of theft by false pretense, crime against a vulnerable adult, two counts of engaging in contract business without obtaining and maintaining a license and two counts of carrying on occupations without a license. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $12,200 cash-only bond.