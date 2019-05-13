A Sussex Technical High School student is holding a hair drive to benefit women battling cancer from 11:40 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. May 17 at the school, 17099 County Seat Highway, Georgetown.

The drive, in its second year, is the brainchild of senior Sophie Hanenfeld of Seaford. Several years ago, she donated 10 inches of her hair in memory of her late grandmother, who had breast cancer.

2018’s drive collected 17 ponytails, enough to be made into two wigs for women who may lose their own hair due to cancer treatments. Hanenfeld is partnering with Pantene Beautiful Lengths to create the wigs and is working to make this an annual event that continues after she graduates in June.

Donors should have at least 8 inches of hair to donate, pulled back in a ponytail, clean and dry. No permanently dyed or grey hair is accepted. Sussex Tech’s cosmetology students will cut and collect the ponytails and then trim and style the donor’s hair, a process that takes about an hour.

Donors need to check in at the high school’s main entrance and have a government-issued photo ID.