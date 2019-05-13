Volunteers cleared trash and tires throughout the Christina River Watershed during the April Christina River Watershed Cleanup.

Altogether, more than 765 volunteers and cleanup organizers cleared 14.9 tons of trash and tires from the 14 locations April 6 and a cleanup held at White Clay Creek State Park on April 13. Teams sponsored by the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary and BrightFields Inc. Noramco cleared a total 4.26 tons of trash. Volunteers at 2018’s cleanup pulled a total of 15 tons of trash from the Christina River Watershed.

The Christina River Watershed Cleanup is an annual event held throughout Wilmington and New Castle County in Delaware. Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, a partner in the event, typically holds a cleanup along the Riverfront in Wilmington. Other sites included Brandywine Creek State Park, Brookhaven Park, Castlebar Park, Churchman’s Marsh, Newark, Wilmington, Cooch-Dayett Mills, Fox Point State Park, Hale-Byrnes House, Naamans Creek, Newport Boat Ramp, New Castle, Smalley’s Pond and White Clay Creek State Park.