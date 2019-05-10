The veteran artist will perform Friday, May 10.

Folk legend singer-songwriter and activist Judy Collins will grace the stage at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Friday, May 10.

In the past four years, Collins has released three albums and earned tremendous accolades. Collins will drop two new projects this year.

In 2016 she released “Silver Skies Blue,” a duets record with Ari Hest, which was nominated for a Grammy Award and led to a performance at the Grammy Premiere ceremony.

In 2017 she dropped “Everybody Knows,” her first album with Stephen Stills after a decades-long friendship that yielded the classic song “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.”

Last summer she debuted “Dreamers,” an incisive a capella protest song written and recorded by Judy as a response to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Collins has long been an advocate and activist: she testified at the Chicago Seven trial, marched in Mississippi for civil rights and in opposition of the Vietnam War.