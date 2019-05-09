Jazz band, color guard ensembles and drumline honored

The Middletown High School band and performing arts programs won multiple awards at two recent competitions.

On April 27, the Cavaliers took home gold medals in advanced color guard and intermediate color guard and a silver medal for their drumline at the Region 9 Indoor Championships at Appoquinimink High School.

The Color Guard Visual Ensemble Blue competed in Scholastic A Class and won with a score of 89.34.

The Color Guard/Visual Ensemble White competed in Independent Intermediate A Class and placed first with a score of 88.04.

The Drumline competed in Scholastic A Class and finished second with a score of 89.2.

Jazz band wins in Wildwood

The Middletown High School Jazz Band performed in Wildwood, New Jersey at the Tournament of Bands Indoor Association’s All Chapter Championships May 2-5.

The jazz band received a gold rating in ScholasticA Class with a score of 96.31 which was the second highest score in the competition out of all three classes represented.

The band also won awards for best trumpet section and rhythm section.

Zuri Brown, on piano, won the best overall soloist for Class A.