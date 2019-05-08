The troopers had stopped to help a driver in a car that had broken down on the bridge when a tractor trailer hit their patrol cars. UPDATE: DelDOT reported at 10:52 a.m. that all lanes on the bridge have reopened.

UPDATE: Wednesday, May 8 at 10:56 a.m.

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced in an email at 10:52 a.m., that all southbound lanes of Route 1 on the Roth Bridge have reopened.

After this morning's collision, only one southbound lane had been open.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Wednesday, May 8 at 8:48 a.m.

Two Delaware State Troopers were hurt while stopping to help a stranded driver on the Roth Bridge this morning.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m., today, May 8, on southbound Route 1 at the crest of the Roth Bridge.

The initial investigation has determined that two Delaware State Troopers, who were operating separate vehicles, were stopped in the southbound right lane on the bridge, assisting a driver whose vehicle had become disabled.

One trooper was seated in his vehicle and a second trooper was outside the vehicles talking with the motorist, who was also out of his vehicle.

A tractor trailer traveling south in the right lane struck the rear of the first unoccupied police vehicle, causing a chain reaction crash.

Both troopers were taken to the Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The tractor trailer driver and other motorist weren't injured.

As of 6:35 a.m., one lane of southbound Route 1 was closed because of the crash.

For updated traffic conditions and road closure information log on to http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.

The investigation is in the early stages and more details will be released as they become available, police said.