Accused of stealing purse, jewelry; police say suspect's name could be Christopher Rhodes.

Rehoboth Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of stealing a woman’s handbag and jewelry from a local bar.

The theft occurred inside a bar in the first block of Rehoboth Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Still photos of the suspect show him as being a large-framed, middle-aged white male wearing a white shirt.

Police further learned that the suspect’s name is possibly Christopher Rhodes, however, no further identifying information is known at this time.

Anyone with information as to the identity and/or location of the suspect pictured is asked to contact Cpl. Joshua Kosiorowski at (302) 227-2577 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Anyone with information can also submit a tip online to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department via our webpage at https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/form/government/departments/police/submit-crime-tip.