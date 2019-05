northbound to Route 2/Kirkwood Highway westbound, Elsmere, from 7 a.m. May 13 until 8 p.m. May 17.

DelDOT’s contractor Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will be concrete patching the ramp.

The detour route is Route 141 northbound onto Route 34/Faulkland Road, right to DuPont Road and right to Route 2/Kirkwood Highway.

Detour signage will be posted.