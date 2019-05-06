The shoplifting incident became a robbery when one of the women attacked a store employee.

Dover police are looking for four women who assaulted a Macy’s store employee during a shoplifting incident.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers were called to the store in the Dover Mall at about 1:33 p.m. Sunday, May 5.

A store employee spotted the women putting clothing into plastic bags and then trying to leave the store without paying. The employees grabbed one of the bags, causing two of the women to douse him with pepper spray. The women, who were accompanied by two young children, ran off, Hoffman said.

