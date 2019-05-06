DART’s daily Beach Bus service will begin operating May 20, serving Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro and Georgetown along with Ocean City, Maryland.

Buses will operate frequently from early morning to late night, seven days a week, until Sept. 8. Buses are air-conditioned, accessible with the Americans with Disabilities Act and equipped with bike racks.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to use one of DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes Park & Ride is located at 17616 Coastal Highway, south of Five Points where parking is free, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. The Rehoboth Park & Ride is located off of Route 1 on Shuttle Road, north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. The parking rate is $10 per car, per day and includes up to four free daily bus passes. For customers catching the bus at one of the many bus stops, the one-way cash fare is $2, ride all day long with a daily pass for $4.20, or weekly passes for $18 and a monthly passes for $65 are also available.

With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information and see where the bus is along its route. And, for faster boarding and convenience, riders can pay their fare from their phone with DART Pass mobile payment.

DART offers an employee discounted parking program, where employees can park at the Rehoboth Park & Ride on Shuttle Road at a discounted rate of $4 (regular price is $10) and they’ll receive a daily pass to ride DART’s Beach Bus services. Hangtags are available for pick up by employers only beginning May 20, at the Rehoboth Park & Ride office Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a business card or some other type of identification. For information, call 226-2001. For businesses located and licensed in Rehoboth Beach, an additional $2 subsidy is available through the city, so employees can park for just $2 per day and they’ll receive a daily bus pass. Call the city manager’s office at 227-4641 more information.

DART’s Beach Connection, Route 305, will begin operating May 25, providing a relaxing ride from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 2. The fares are $2 per zone; the one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown and $6 from Dover. Riders are encouraged to buy an Anywhere Pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides. The Beach Connection is a comfortable motor coach offering 45 seats, two wheelchair positions, along with under-coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.

Enhancements have been made to the Lewes Transit Center. A new indoor passenger facility is opening with seating area, restrooms, ticket sales and monitors displaying real-time bus information and other relevant news and information.

There will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 20, allowing the public to stop in, tour the facility and talk with DART representatives.