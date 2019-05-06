A-1 Auto Transport, a leading car shipping company in Delaware, is extending its scholarship program to eligible students in Delaware.

The scholarship is awarded in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 each year.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled at an accredited college, trade school, university or another higher-education institute. Each student that enters must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. These qualifying students may write an essay of 1,000 words or more on any auto transport industry topic or A-1 service; for example, motorcycle shipping, cross country moving, international moving, overseas auto transport and door-to-door delivery are all applicable topics that students can write about. Essays must be 100% original and not published elsewhere.

The deadline for essays is March 10, 2020. To submit an essay, email it to scholarships@a1autotransport.com along with a name, mailing address, phone number, email address, school name and school phone number. A-1’s Scholarship Committee will review all essays and post the ones in the running on their website at the end of March 2020. Essays will then be voted on by the committee. Winners will be announced on A-1’s website and notified by email.

For applications and more, visit a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship.