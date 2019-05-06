More than 90 people from across the state will rappel 17 stories — 222 feet — down the 300 Delaware Avenue building in Wilmington, beginning at 8:50 a.m. May 9 and continuing throughout the day at the Over the Edge fundraiser.

Over the Edge is sponsored by TD Bank, Brandywine Realty Trust and New Castle County Fire Service.

Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $1,100 to participate. “Edgers” are supporters of Special Olympics Delaware who either play a role in the organization or are related to, or friends with, someone who cares about the cause. Over the Edge will be streamed live on the Special Olympics Delaware YouTube channel. In its eight-year history, more than $1 million has been raised for Special Olympics Delaware.

For more, visit sode.org and overtheedgeusa.com.