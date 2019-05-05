One person was shot in the hip

A shooting outside a Dover nightclub has sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 1:37 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Allure Night Club, located at 865 N. DuPont Highway.

Officers were called to the nightclub after receiving reports of a large fight and a person with a gun, Hoffman said. They were making an arrest of an armed person when another fight broke out in another section of the club parking lot, with a number of shots being fired.

One person was hit in the hip and was taken to the Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect only was described as a black man with a skinny build wearing dreadlocks. He is about 5 feet 10 inches in height and was wearing a red shirt, Hoffman said.

It was the second time in less than three weeks that violence has erupted at the club.

On April 17, three people were stabbed or cut during a fight in the club parking lot.

Police still are investigating both cases, Hoffman said.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.