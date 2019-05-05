A motorbike crossed the center line and hit a pickup, according to Delaware State Police.

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on the Reedy Point Bridge just south of Delaware City before dawn this morning, May 5.

At about 2:06 a.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling north on Route 9 on the upward slope of the Reedy Point Bridge.

A 1986 Honda XL250R motorbike was traveling south on Route 9 on the downward slope of the Reedy Point Bridge.

For an unknown reason, the Honda motorbike crossed the double yellow lines and collided with the Chevrolet.

The impact caused the driver of the Honda to be thrown from the motorbike and over the side of the bridge.

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old man from Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an 18-year-old man from Bear, was properly restrained and wasn't injured. There were two passengers in the Chevrolet who were also uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Route 9 was closed in both directions at the Reedy Point Bridge while the crash was investigated and cleared.