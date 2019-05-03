On Friday, May 3, Philadelphia Phillies players Andrew McCutchen and Nick Williams took some time off from the field to hang with a group of kids at the Nemours A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital.

The two outfielders signed t-shirts and autographs, played video games and air hockey, and just hung around chatting and making new friends, just hours ahead of their Friday, May 3, game against the Washington Nationals.

MuCutchen, known as “Cutch,” previously played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and New York Yankees.

The Pirates selected McCutchen in the first round (11th overall) of the 2005 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in 2009, and was the National League Most Valuable Player in 2013, and has been a five-time Major League All Star (2011–15), a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner (2012–15), won a Gold Glove Award in 2012, and won the 2015 Roberto Clemente Award.

McCutchen started with the Phillies in the 2019 season.

He led the National League in hits (194) in 2012, and in on-base percentage (.410), OPS (.952), and extra base hits (69) in 2014.

Williams, also an outfielder, was drafted by the Texas Rangers, in the second round of the 2012 Major League Baseball draft, and made his major league debut in 2017, when he started with the Phillies.