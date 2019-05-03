Tickets go on sale at noon today.

The Delaware State Fair announced its first 2019 Quillen Arena Concert inside the Quillen Arena, featuring chart-topping singer-songwriter Jake Owen. Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, May 3.

The concert will be held Sept. 13. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with Seaforth taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Owen will return to Harrington for a “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” in The Q. His songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere, and has garnered him top billing, as the ACM Award-nominated singer/songwriter’s current Top 10-and-climbing single, “Down To The Honkytonk,” follows Owen’s seventh career No. 1 and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”

The Q, which is covered arena, takes on more of a festival look and feel with food trucks and beer gardens. The Q also features festival style seating configurations with general admission (GA) sections in the surrounding bleachers, reserved seating in the floor area and a standing only PIT in front of the stage.

TICKETING INFORMATION

PIT (Standing GA): $75 (plus service fees)

Floor Reserved Seating: $45 (plus service fees)

GA Bleachers: $40 (plus service fees)

The Delaware State Fair continues to work on developing concerts and entertainment outside of the regular ten days of fair. "Our Fair Family, as we like to call the fairgoers, has always suggested that the Fair needed to host more shows and events throughout the year. Last year we featured Kane Brown in “The Q”, Bourbon, Beer & Butts with Rock of the 70’s inside the Exhibit Hall, and The Great Delaware Pumpkin Carve under the Quillen Arena. This year, we are bringing JoJo Siwa to the M&T Bank Grandstand on September 1st and now we are excited to announce another Quillen Arena Concert," commeneted Danny Aguilar Assistant General Manager & Director of Marketing for the Delaware State Fair.

The Q at the Delaware State Fair is located at 18500 S. DuPont Highway, Harrington, DE 19952. For tickets or updates fans can go