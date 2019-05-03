On May 2, Middletown police arrested three employees and issued a warrant for a fourth employee suspected in stealing more than $100,000 in Apple electronic products from the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Middletown.

On May 2, the Middletown Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit arrested three employees, Tyaisha Butler, Taneesha Pinkett and Isaac Francis, and issued a warrant for the arrest of Shadaria Bell.

Middletown Police were contacted by a representative of Amazon Loss Prevention who said they had received information about internal thefts.

The investigation revealed that Butler, Pinkett, Francis and Bell worked together to remove over $100,00 in Apple watches over the course of several months, police said.

As a result, the Criminal Investigative Unit conducted search warrants leading to the recovery of several thousand dollars worth of Apple products.

The four Amazon employees were charged with theft over $100,000 and second-degree conspiracy.

Pinkett, Butler and Francis were arraigned and released on their own recognizance while awaiting another court appearance.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bell's location or with more information about this incident to contact Detective Joseph Womer at (302) 376-9961 or Joseph.Womer@cj.State.DE.US