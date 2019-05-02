DART announced the winners of its 19th annual Statewide Transit Poster Contest.

Four winners will receive prizes from DART and its Business Partners.

More than 45 students from schools and/or after-school programs statewide participated in the contest, depicting their vision of this year’s theme, “DART To Your Destination, Using the DART Transit APP!” Students researched the bus service and its various destinations and learned of the benefits of riding transit in Delaware. Students from sixth through 12th grade were invited to participate. A first-place winner from each participating grade was chosen along with an overall grand-prize winner.

This year’s grand-prize winner is Sulayma Matamoros, a 10th-grader from Sussex Technical High School. Sulayma’s artwork will be placed on all DART buses statewide and will be placed in several public buildings for thousands to see and appreciate. Her poster will also be featured on DART’s website, dartfirststate.com, the Heart of DART Happenings, in other business partners’ publications and on DART’s social media.

First-place winners are Deshawn Dixon Jr., sixth grade, Providence Creek Academy, teacher is Grace Guillebeau; Yazmeen Benson, seventh grade, Skyline Middle School, teacher is Ciera Hackett; Miriah Tomlinson, eighth grade, Skyline Middle School, teacher is Ciera Hackett; and Sulayma Matamoros, 10th grade, Sussex Technical High School, teacher is Kelli Gehrke. All first-place winners will receive prizes from DART and their business partners including being recognized at a future Wilmington Blue Rocks game.

For more, visit dartfirststate.com.