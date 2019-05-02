Fourteen area children from seven schools were selected to receive awards for producing artwork that will be included in the 2019-20 PSEG Nuclear Emergency Plan Information Calendar for Delaware and New Jersey.

The honorees were chosen from among elementary school students who submitted artwork. All of the participating schools are in the Emergency Planning Zone, which is the area within a 10-mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Generating Stations in New Jersey. The calendar will be mailed to residents of the EPZ later in the year. The actual artwork will be posted to the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s website in the near future.

Alexa Freeman and Elise Ziegler, Brick Mill Elementary School; Juliana Campoli and Satya Kokonda, Cedar Lane Elementary School; Jocelyn Segura-Garcia and Analia Lemus, Kathleen H. Wilbur Elementary School; Sophia Casella and Raegan Everett, Old State Elementary School; Jocelyn Wynne and Deepti Kaur, Silver Lake Elementary School; Alexis Fisher and Samuel Obilie-Mante, Southern Elementary School; and Briana Shahan and Morgan Fink, Townsend Elementary School.

Department of Safety & Homeland Security Secretary Robert Coupe, DEMA Deputy Director Chris Murtha and Corporate Manager-Emergency Preparedness at PSEG head David Burgin presented the winning students with gifts and certificates during a ceremony May 2 at the Delaware National Guard Smyrna Readiness Center.