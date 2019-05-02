The Delaware Community Foundation welcomed Michael DiPaolo as vice president for southern Delaware.

As part of the DCF's philanthropy team, DiPaolo will work to grow the active network of philanthropists in southern Delaware and oversee operations of the DCF’s Georgetown office.

Originally from Ohio, DiPaolo moved to Delaware in 2001 to begin his previous position as executive director of the Lewes Historical Society, where he led significant growth in the organization’s membership, endowment and impact.

DiPaolo has served on multiple Delaware and national boards, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Delaware Heritage Commission, Delaware Museum Association and Delaware Tourism Alliance.

He holds a certificate in nonprofit management and leadership from Georgetown University, a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh and a bachelor’s degree in archaeology from the College of Wooster.

DiPaolo lives in Lewes with his wife, Jill DiPaolo, director of the digital library for Sussex County Libraries, and their two children.