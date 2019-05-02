Near Greenwood

Cattail Branch Road closing for pipe repair 6 a.m. May 6, until 3 p.m. May 10, pending weather, Cattail Branch Road will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Work is scheduled between Burrsville Road and Fishers Bridge Road, near Greenwood.

Detour:

Eastbound: Motorists will travel south on Burrsville Road, east on Hickman Road, north on Todds Chapel Road, north on Fishers Bridge Road and return to Cattail Branch Road.

Westbound: Motorists will travel west on High Stump Road, south on Burrsville Road and back to Cattail Branch Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.