Referendum May 7

The Indian River School District will again attempt a major capital improvement referendum Tuesday, May 7.

A February 5 referendum failed by about 600 votes, 3,202 for and 3,866 against. It asked for about $65 million from property taxpayers to build a new Sussex Central High School, eight new classrooms at Indian River High School and four new classrooms at Selbyville Middle School and included current expenses, or operating costs.

The district has chosen not to seek current expenses this time, cutting the amount by about $1.5 million. Otherwise, the proposal remains the same.

The proposed high school would be built next to the Sussex Central High School, on land already owned by the district. After the new school opens, the plan is to move students from Millsboro Middle School into the old high school and convert the middle school into an elementary school. Attendance areas in Georgetown, Millsboro and Long Neck would be redrawn to alleviate overcrowding.

Sussex Central shuffle

Sussex Central High School bears the brunt of the overcrowding.

The school opened in 2003 with a capacity of 1,500. Current enrollment is about 1,700. The district predicts almost 2,000 students by 2024.

“I would definitely say it’s very stressful,” said 17-year-old senior Trinity Amankwa. “All of my teachers really stress the importance of being on time, but it’s really hard when there are so many people in the hallways. Sometimes you just have to stand still.”

Principal Bradley Layfield has a phrase for the hallways between classes: “the Sussex Central shuffle.”

“It’s something the students coined several years ago, because you really can’t walk in the hallways. You do just that, shuffle,” Layfield said. In 2018, he added an extra minute between classes to allow them to get from class to class.

“I know it doesn’t seem like much, but if you calculate that over 180 school days, that’s multiple hours of instruction missed,” he said.

Teachers are affected by the hallway gridlock. Sussex Central has over 20 “floating” teachers who don’t have their own classroom.

English teacher Shelby DiCostanzo is one of them. She thought having a classroom would be a headache, so she volunteered to float, carrying things from class to class in a milk crate. She soon found floating to be a much bigger headache.

“It’s something I never anticipated being such a challenge,” she said. “I’ve got to move from one classroom to the next as expeditiously as possible. It really does make you feel a great deal of anxiety, sometimes anger … because you’re just gridlocked. It’s very, very unnerving.”

Whether the referendum passes or not, the district has to add six portable classrooms, at least until the new school is built. That will cost about $800,000. If the referendum fails, Superintendent Mark Steele expects to need about 22 trailers by the 2024-2025 school year, at a cost of around $3.2 million.

“We don’t get any money from the state to do that,” Steele said. “That comes directly from our operational funding.”

If the referendum passes Steele predicts the district won’t have to ask for more operational funding for six to eight years. Otherwise, the district will have to ask the public for more money in order to lease the trailers.

“It’s going to continually affect instruction,” he said. “There are only certain classes you can put in trailers. They cannot be used for science labs … agriculture, ag mechanics, [technology].”

Safety issues

For staff and students alike, the biggest concern is safety.

“if there is a discipline incident or other serious incident at the exchange of a class, it really impedes the ability of administration or the school resource officer or constable to respond to [a place] that might not be in their near vicinity,” Layfield said.

Students like 15-year-old freshman Bryttnei Amankwaa note that the general level of tension in school is elevated due to overcrowding.

“We’re a little bit more fight-prone, since we’re always so close together, in the cafeteria especially. I’ve been in there when there’s been a fight, and it’s really hard for teachers to get to the fight because of how crowded it is,” Amankwaa said. “I really feel unsafe when those things happen and they seem to happen more often.”

If the referendum doesn’t pass

If the referendum fails, district employees’ main concern is the effect on instruction, Layfield said.

“Are they going to be able to get into that college? Are they going to be able to have a successful future if we aren’t able to provide instruction at the high level we currently do because we’re affected by space constriction?” Layfield asked.

Potential phase-in

The referendum calls for payments to be phased into property taxes over a four-year period starting in 2020. The maximum increase will be 35 cents per $100 of assessed property value, or an average of about $69 in 2024. After 2024, the rate would gradually decrease.

Sussex Central students urged property owners to vote for the referendum.

“Help us,” said 17-year-old junior Tristan Lane. “We’re going to be taking care of you at some point.”

More information can be found at irsd.net/referendum.