Delmarva Power launched a pilot program to help its customers who are behind on their energy bills get back on track.

The Arrearage Management Program, also known as AMP, was developed in collaboration with community organizations across Delaware and helps low-income residential customers reduce or eliminate past due balances. When a customer enrolls in AMP and makes timely payments, in full, on their bills for 12 months, Delmarva Power will forgive their past due balance — up to $6,000.

Interested customers must be a residential Delmarva Power customer — both natural gas and electric customers are eligible — with a past due balance of $500 or more; earn at, or below, 60% of the Delaware state median income; not have services disconnected for more than 30 days due to nonpayment; and not have active medical certifications on file with Delmarva Power.

Once enrolled, customers are switched to budget billing, one of Delmarva Power’s payment plans. Budget billing helps customers avoid seasonal peaks in energy bills by dividing their payments evenly over the course of the year. Customers then make a single energy payment per month, on a regular schedule. Customers who make timely payments, in full, on their energy bill during the program, will have a portion of their past due balance forgiven each month — up to $6,000 total over the year.

During their participation in the program, customers also will learn about ways to help manage their energy costs in the future through My Account. My Account provides customers with resources to manage their energy needs more efficiently. It contains tools and detailed energy usage information that allows customers to track their energy use, compare usage trends, and discover the results of energy-saving practices.

Enrollment in AMP is managed in conjunction with community organizations across Delaware. Customers must contact these groups first to determine income eligibility. Participating community organizations and their contact information can be found at delmarva.com/amp.

The AMP pilot was funded as a benefit of the company’s merger with Exelon.

For more, visit delmarva.com.