Gov. John Carney, on April 30, launched the “Keep DE Litter Free” initiative, a campaign to reduce litter across Delaware.

“If you’re like me, you notice litter everywhere — in trees, on highway ramps and along roads in all three counties,” said Carney. “When I took the oath of office to become Delaware’s 74th governor, I pledged not only to uphold our Constitution but to ‘respect the right of future generations to share the rich historic and natural heritage’ of our state. From Trap Pond in Laurel to the Brandywine Creek in Wilmington, we live in a beautiful state, and we should take care to preserve that heritage. That’s why, in partnership with Keep Delaware Beautiful, we have launched a statewide campaign to encourage all Delawareans and visitors to not litter, to respect our natural heritage, and Keep DE Litter Free.”

The campaign aims to increase awareness about litter in Delaware, to partner with local officials to pursue anti-litter policies, and to reduce the amount of litter in Delaware over time.

A 2018 study from Keep Delaware Beautiful and Delaware identified more than 6,000 pieces of litter for every mile of Delaware roadway surveyed. Cigarette butts, plastic bags, aluminum cans, and glass bottles accounted for a significant percentage of the roadway trash. Carney also is supporting legislation, sponsored by Rep. Gerald Brady, to ban single-use plastic bags in Delaware.

To sign the pledge, visit bit.ly/2V69jnC.