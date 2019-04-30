M. Davis & Sons Inc., a fifth-generation industrial construction company headquartered in Delaware, received the ABC National Safety Excellence Award by Associated Builders and Contractors STEP Safety program.

Associated Builders and Contractors recognizes companies that exhibit a continued commitment to job site safety and whose safety performance and programs are judged to be exemplary by the ABC National Environmental, Health & Safety Committee. Awards are based on data submitted via STEP applications, essay questions and video interviews with company leadership about the corporate safety culture.

Receiving the STEP Safety award for two consecutive years is a milestone for the company and has elevated their safety record into the upper echelons in the industry.

M. Davis received a case incident rate of 1.35 for 2018 and an experience modification rating of 1.35 for 2018 and 1.18 for 2017. ABC organizes Excellence in Construction Awards every year and selects winners based on several criteria such as experience modification rating, OSHA report information, commitment to safe work practices, policy and leadership and safety vision.

For more, call 993-3365 or visit mdavisinc.com.