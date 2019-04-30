Freshman Connor Megginson, of Harbeson, ended his season for Goldey-Beacom’s baseball team being named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Megginson batted .412 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over five games. Game two April 27 against Concordia saw him hit the first grand slam in program history and later add a two-run homer for six RBI in Goldey-Beacom’s 11-9 win. Megginson in game two April 25 at Chestnut Hill had three hits, including an RBI double, in Goldey-Beacom’s 10-2 win.

He is seventh in the league with seven home runs, 33rd with a .481 slugging percentage, 46th with 25 RBI, 58th in games, 61st with seven doubles and 85th with a .252 batting average. His seven home runs are a new single-season school record.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.