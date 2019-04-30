High school students participating in the Youth Philanthropy Boards of the Delaware Community Foundation awarded $50,000 to 19 nonprofit organizations throughout the state.

The DCF sponsors a YPB in each county to encourage high school students to become more involved in philanthropy. Each board of high school students is allotted a pool of money to give as charitable grants.

Since September 2018, YPB members have been studying youth issues in their neighborhoods and schools, learning about philanthropy and effective grantmaking, soliciting grant proposals and conducting site visits to nonprofit organizations. Using that knowledge and experience, the students awarded grants to nonprofits they determined to be most deserving.

The DCF provides $15,000 to New Castle County YPB and $10,000 each to the Kent and Sussex YPBs. This year, each board had an additional $5,000 to award to nonprofit organizations thanks to the generosity of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, founder of the GLOW Fund, a donor-advised fund at the DCF.

Blunt Rochester, who visited and spoke with the YPBs in each county, said she trusted the students to make good decisions.

Kent County YPB focused on organizations that enhance and support youth development in Kent County, with a preference for those that focus on mental health, the arts, hunger and/or agriculture programs. Kent County YPB grants were presented on April 8 at the Duncan Center in Dover.

This year’s grants were awarded to Compassionate Hearts, $4,770; Green Beret Project, $2,615; Inner City Cultural League, $2,615; and Survivors of Abuse in Recovery, $5,000.

New Castle County YPB focused on postsecondary readiness and/or mentoring programs that serve teens and young adults in New Castle County, with special consideration for initiatives that build leadership opportunities, address specific challenges, including homelessness, substance abuse or violence, or target traditionally underserved populations, including low-income and immigrant youth. The NCC YPB will present grants at a ceremony at 6 p.m. May 13 at the University & Whist Club in Wilmington.

This year’s grants were awarded to Duffy’s Hope, $2,500; EastSide Charter School, $1,200; Girls Inc. of Delaware, $2,000; I Am My Sister’s Keeper, $1,800; Nativity Prep, $1,250; One Village Alliance, $2,500; TeenSHARP, $1,250; Teen Warehouse, $2,500; UrbanPromise, $2,500; and West End Neighborhood House, $2,500.

Sussex County YPB chose to focus on nonprofit organizations that focus on mentoring at-risk youth in Sussex County, with a preference for programs supporting those affected by substance abuse, sex trafficking and/or mental health issues. The Sussex County YPB will present grants at a ceremony at 6 p.m. May 6 at the CHEER Center in Georgetown. This year’s grants were awarded to Connecting Generations, $2,500; First State Community Action Agency, $3,000; FORGE Youth & Family Academy, $2,500; Laurel Public Library, $3,000; and Pathways to Success, $4,000.

Retired Delaware educator Phyllis Wynn established the Youth Philanthropy Fund in 1999 because she wanted to encourage youth to become more involved in philanthropic ventures. Students who serve on the YPB are nominated by their principal or guidance counselor.

For more, visit delcf.org or call 571-8004.