A new production of “The Sound of Music,” produced by NETworks Presentations, will make its Wilmington premiere May 9-12 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square, 1007 N. Market St., Wilmington, as part of a North American tour.

“The Sound of Music” features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. May 9; 2 and 8 p.m. May 10 and 11; and 2 p.m. May 12.

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale at broadwayinwilmington.org or by phone to 888-0200.

For more, visit thesoundofmusicontour.com.