On Saturday, April 27, the Hagley Museum held its third annual Maker Fest on its spacious green grounds in Greenville.

The festival brings artisans and craftsmen who are passionate about their creations together with folks who appreciate their level of craftsmanship.

Cutting-edge technology ande robotics were also featured, with some getting a hands-on opportunity to interact and learn about the displays.

Maker Fest fosters the “Maker Culture” by providing a venue where Makers can show what they are making and share what they are learning.

Families enjoyed everything from hand crafted chocolate to robots, and there was even craft beer for the grown folk.

More than 40 Makers were on display, including David Bromberg Fine Violins, Double Spiral Chocolate, Barrel of Makers, STEMRobotics, Microsoft, Lee Zimmerman The Puppet Guy, Hammered and Forked, Again!, and First State Woodturners.

Craft beer provided by Twin Lakes and Hockessin's Dew Point Breweries.