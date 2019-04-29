Goldey Beacom College senior Brandon Abdul, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, broke the school record for the team’s longest hitting streak, helping Goldey-Beacom notch a 10-2 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference win at Chestnut Hill following an 8-4 loss in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The Lightning in game two plated two runs in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Jeff Gillis, of Hockessin and Delaware Military Academy, scored on a wild pitch; and junior Zach Roseman, of Wilmington and Tatnall, lined an RBI single to plate Abdul.

Goldey-Beacom then busted open things in the second inning with seven runs for a 9-0 lead. Abdul had a two-run double in the frame; Roseman notched a two-run single; junior Justin Hill, of Seaford, lined an RBI single; and freshman Mason Maxwell, of Newfield, New Jersey, lifted a sacrifice fly.

Abdul, who also had a hit in game one, is riding a 14-game hitting streak. He previously shared the record with Hill, who went on a 12-game run in 2017. Abdul earlier this season had an 11-game hitting streak and now has a hit in 38 of his 44 contests this year.

Also getting it done on the mound, Abdul struck out nine over seven innings. He allowed two runs and three hits in facing just five batters above the minimum.

Hill and freshman Connor Megginson, of Harbeson, recorded three hits apiece for the Lightning.

Goldey-Beacom in the top of the first inning of game one struck first when junior Cole Collins, of Laurel, lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Gillis.

The Griffins responded in the last of the frame when Eric Gilham lined a two-run single up the middle for a 2-1 lead.

The Lightning regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Junior Ivan Solis, of La Chorrera, Panama, was hit by a pitch, took second on Collins’ single and scored on an error following a grounder from junior Tevin Thomas, of Dover, for a 2-2 tie. Sophomore Trent Hearn, of Bethel, then grounded into a double play, but it plated Collins for a 3-2 lead.

However, the Griffins plated four in the last of the frame for a 6-3 lead. Luke LeBeau cracked a two-run double, crossed home when Sam Barletta’s grounder was misplayed and Thomas Spratt added an RBI single.

Roseman closed with two hits for the Lightning.

Gilham, Spratt and John Contoudis each had two hits for the Griffins. Will Shaffer went all the way, striking out five over nine innings and allowing five hits.

Chestnut Hill is 10th in the just-released first NCAA East Region rankings of the year.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.