Maj. Nathaniel Mitchell chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War members attended the annual meeting held April 13 at the Chase Center in Wilmington.

New officers were elected. They are, regent, Gloria Lester, David Hall, Lewes; vice regent, Barbara Seningen, Cooch's Bridge, Newark; chapter, Carolyn Foxwell, Mary Vining, Seaford; recording secretary, Janet Leishman, Cooch's Bridge, Newark; corresponding secretary, Valerie Leary, Caesar Rodney, Wilmington; treasurer, Denise Clemons, David Hall, Lewes; organizing secretary, Susan McKenna, Caesar Rodney, Wilmington; registrar, Catherine Hudson, Maj. Nathaniel Mitchell, Georgetown; historian, Frances O' Reilly, David Hall, Lewes; librarian Donna Josefowski, Col. John Haslet, Dover.

The regent and vice regent were elected with the other officers at the Chase Center in Wilmington on April 13 but will be officially installed at Continental Congress In Washington, D.C., in June. President Gen. Ann Dillon, of Colorado, wanted the 101 attendees to see the regent and vice regent raise their right hand and accept the duties of their respective offices with the other Delaware officers. Their term of office for these officers will expire in 2022.

Dillon was the guest speaker and gave a motivational speech regarding the importance of maintaining members in the society. She made suggestions that could be implemented by the chapters. She was very complimentary of State Regent Susan Meade Beachell for her service and leadership over the past three years. Dillon praised the Delaware Daughters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for having three members on the board of management for the first time. This is the maximum number any state is allowed to have served simultaneously.