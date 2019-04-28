Nearly 200 Lebanon Valley College students representing academic departments across campus displayed their academic and creative work to an audience of faculty, peers, trustees, administrators and friends of the college during the annual Inquiry Symposium.

Local students included Kristen Kelsall, of Wilmington, a graduate of Cab Calloway School of the Arts High School, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in chemistry in ACS chemistry; Eleanor McNamara, of Wilmington, a graduate of Archmere Academy, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in French; and Lauren Vickery, of Wilmington, a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology.