The Delaware Department of Transportation announced nighttime lane closures on Interstate 95 northbound between Churchmans Road and Route 141, Christiana, from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. nightly, April 28 to May 3.

DelDOT’s contractor Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will patch the roadway. Three lanes will be closed on I-95 northbound. At all times, two lanes will remain open to motorists.