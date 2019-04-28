Kristen Kelsall, of Wilmington, was recognized for academic achievement at Lebanon Valley College's Spring Awards and Recognition Ceremony.

The ceremony recognizes excellence in natural sciences, social sciences, humanities and several campus awards.

Kelsall, a graduate of Cab Calloway School of the Arts High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in chemistry, ACS chemistry, at The Valley and won the Outstanding Senior Award from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Section of the American Chemical Society.