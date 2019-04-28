The Delaware Historical Society selected an expert in African American and Native American history as the next director of the Jane and Littleton Mitchell Center for African American Heritage, located within the Delaware History Museum.

Stephanie Lampkin, who recently served as the Museum Collections Manager at the Science History Institute in Philadelphia, has worked as a historian and museum professional for more than eight years, formerly serving as an educator and Curatorial Assistant at the George Read House & Gardens, which is owned by the DHS.

Lampkin holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and ethnic studies from Cornell College, a master’s with a museum studies certificate and Ph.D. from the University of Delaware. As a history instructor at the University of Delaware, she designed a class website for students to access numerous sources on the early history of Africa, China and India.

She served as chair of the Conference Committee for the Small Museum Association’s 2019 annual conference and was involved with the American Alliance of Museum’s Advocacy Day and the Philadelphia Cultural Alliance’s #SaveTheArts advocacy campaigns.

Volunteer activities by Lampkin include serving on the Collections and Exhibitions Committee at the African American Museum of Philadelphia and as a board member for the Association for Registrars and Collections Specialists.

For more, call 655-7161, email deinfo@dehistory.org or visit dehistory.org.