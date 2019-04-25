Employees from Harvest Ridge Winery participated in a CPR and automatic external defibrillator class March 27 at Marydel Volunteer Fire Co.

This training was necessary as the winery recently received a donated AED provided by the Marydel Fire Co. Although the winery is in close proximity to the firehouse, timing and early access are essential to saving the life of someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. With the many events Harvest Ridge hosts each year, and the large attendance at several of those events, the Marydel Volunteer Fire Co. felt it was necessary for them to have their own AED.